Camera on Motorcycle Helps Lead to Arrest in Fatal Crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a camera mounted on the motorcycle of a man who was struck and killed in northwestern North Dakota helped lead to the arrest of a driver who may have been involved in the crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Duke Knoll of Platte, South Dakota, is charged with negligent homicide for the Sept. 8 crash that killed the motorcycle driver, 55-year-old Randy Moore of Warman, Saskatchewan.

The collision happened on U.S. Highway 85 south of Grassy Butte, in McKenzie County. Authorities say Moore died after he tried to avoid a vehicle that had swerved into his lane.

Authorities say Knoll also faces a charge of driving under suspension and is wanted in McKenzie County on misdemeanor drug charges. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

