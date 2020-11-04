Campaign lawn signs need to be removed in Bismarck by Nov. 13

In many ways, the General Election will truly be over in Bismarck by November 13 — that’s when political lawn signs in residential areas need to be removed.

It’s spelled out in the Bismarck City Code: “In order to balance the free speech rights of citizens regarding candidate choices or ballot measures to be decided at special, primary or general elections with the interests of the city in maintaining a safe and clean environment for its citizens, the commission adopts the following rules with respect to political campaign signs placed in residential areas: Political campaign signs placed in residential districts must be removed within 10 days following the election.”

Mandan does not appear to have a similar removal requirement for political signs.

Different communities around the state have different ordinances for political signage — you can check with your city officials to see what rules, if any, may apply to you.