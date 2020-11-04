Campaign lawn signs need to be removed in Bismarck by Nov. 13

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: File photo. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

In many ways, the General Election will truly be over in Bismarck by November 13 — that’s when political lawn signs in residential areas need to be removed.

It’s spelled out in the Bismarck City Code: “In order to balance the free speech rights of citizens regarding candidate choices or ballot measures to be decided at special, primary or general elections with the interests of the city in maintaining a safe and clean environment for its citizens, the commission adopts the following rules with respect to political campaign signs placed in residential areas: Political campaign signs placed in residential districts must be removed within 10 days following the election.”

Mandan does not appear to have a similar removal requirement for political signs.

Different communities around the state have different ordinances for political signage — you can check with your city officials to see what rules, if any, may apply to you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

The Quarter Test

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/4

Wednesday's Forecast: Very warm before weekend rain & snow

Election Hopes

High School Volleyball

Coping With Election Loss

KX Convo: Michael Cruz

Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Long Lines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/3

New School

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/3

Your Election Day Forecast

NDC NOV 3RD

Bismarck Football

Class B Volleyball

Veterans Voices

Mandan iPhone Scam

Together Banner

North Dakota Birthday

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss