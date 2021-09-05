Campers set up at Harmon Lake for Labor Day weekend

“We’re celebrating the holiday with family and friends,” Morton County camp host Tammy Seiler said.

People headed out to Harmon Lake this Labor Day weekend to go fishing, kayaking, even camping.

Kelly Gellner is one camper who decided to stay in town.

“Everything else was already booked up and we had friends that are already out here and so we came out to camp with them,” Camper Kelly Gellner said.

Gellner has been on site since Friday spending time playing games and catching up with friends.



“You forget about all your responsibilities other than friendships.”



Morton County Camp Host Tammy Seiler said there are about 50 campers set up on-site, a big decrease from last year.

“We have a few empty spots, but usually the campground is full,” Seiler said.

Seiler says up to 110 campers can set up by the lake and the turn out last year was much bigger.



“They actually utilized family time by camping because we did lift the close contact rule sort to say, and it just made it easier for people to get out and about,” Seiler said.



