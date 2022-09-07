BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A new glass greenhouse will be the latest addition to United Tribes Technical College that its students can look forward to.

The 140x140ft greenhouse will serve to benefit students of UTTC all year and will assist in multiple research and educational opportunities for students in the school’s Sustainable Ag. and Food System program.

In the greenhouse, students will receive additional training in crop production, sensor utilization, and analyzing remote monitoring, production, and energy cost data to help develop a greater understanding of economics.

The initial groundbreaking for the greenhouse will be on Thursday, September 8, at 4 p.m. The greenhouse will be located on UTTC’s South Campus off Burleigh Avenue.

For more information about the UTTC Campus Greenhouse, visit the college’s page on sustainable agriculture.