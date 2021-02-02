Campus Life Youth Center in Williston offering free tutoring to middle and high school students

Students will be able to get some extra help with what they’re learning this semester.

Every Monday from 3 to 5 p.m., the Campus Life Youth Center will be offering tutoring lessons.

The two-hour block is free, and is available for all seventh through 12th grade students.

The Campus Life Director tells KX News with students being in and out of school due to COVID-19, they found there was a need for tutoring assistance to better help students succeed.

“We have some after-school programs already and a lot of them were struggling especially with the online schooling and a lot of them were failing or falling behind and so we just thought if there was any way we could help them we wanted to help them,” Taylor Richardson said.

Richardson says there is no pre-registration, simply come as you are ready to learn.