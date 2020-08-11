Can North Dakota pay unemployment bonus?

Coronavirus
With Congress at a stimulus standstill, President Donald Trump took matters into his own hands over the weekend with the hopes of stimulating the economy.

But how will North Dakota be impacted?

One of those executive orders the President signed created a $400 bonus to people’s unemployment checks.

The catch is, each state will need to come up with the final $100 of that amount.

Gov. Doug Burgum said during Monday’s press briefing, early estimates show the state would need to come up with between $50 million and $55 million just to cover those costs.

KX News spoke with Job Service North Dakota who tells us state officials are still working out where that money would come from, so it could take a while to see the bonus.

“They shouldn’t expect anything immediate. It will take us a few weeks to do our programming and make sure that everything is compliant, and everything is working well with our program before people start seeing money. This isn’t going to be a quick fix,” said Sarah Arntson with Job Service North Dakota.

There’s another catch, as experts estimated the pool of money the government is drawing from to fund the unemployment extension may only last four to five weeks before running dry.

