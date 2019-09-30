Can you bring your child to work?

If you work at the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDOH), you can bring your infant to work.

“Yes, I bring my daughter to work with my everyday. She is the third baby that I have brought to work,” said Stacy Hoffman, Human Resource Officer at NDDOH.

For many people, bringing your child to work is out of the question, especially an infant. But Stacey Hoffman can.

“People are very jealous that I get to do it especially new moms who typically have a hard time going back to work,” said Hoffman.

That’s true for many parents — it can be hard leaving your newborn child and finding a baby sitter. But here at the state health department, all employees can bring their child up to six months to work with them every day.

It’s a part of the departments baby at work policy they started 20 years ago.

“You save money on a daycare bill, so that’s probably the biggest benefit. You have that time to bond with your baby,” said Hoffman.

But if she’s taking care of her child 24/7, how does she get work done?

“When the baby is at work, people are understanding of your time commitments and scheduling meetings. If it’s a meeting I am leading and I know I cant get away, I’ll have a co-worker take her,” said Hoffman.

And co-workers don’t seem to mind.

“I don’t mind the baby crying at all. It’s a normal thing. It’s part of life and I don’t think anyone is that distracted by it,” said Paul Teeple, Communications Specialist at NDDOH.



As for Hoffman, she said she is blessed to work and be around her daughter 24/7, and she won’t be the last.

The first person to bring their child to work at the state health department was in 1996.