Canada border closure extension hurting hospitality industry

It’ll be at least a month or so before Canadians can come to North Dakota for travel deemed non-essential.

The border is staying shut until August 21, with more extensions possible. The close-to five months of closure have hurt the hospitality industry, especially in northern parts of the state.

Minot’s occupancy rate and revenue from the “bed tax” are just half of what they were in May compared to last year. Statewide, occupancy rates are hovering around 40 percent, according to Matt Gardner with the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce.

Gardner says Canadian travelers contribute to the economy in major ways.

“So you think of the retail sector, people buying gas, staying in hotels, buying food — those people aren’t coming in anymore,” Gardner said. “Those border communities, especially those along the I-29 corridor are greatly affected.”

The border closure began March 18 and was supposed to expire July 21 before officials made the month-long extension mid-July.