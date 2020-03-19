Canadian border closure won’t affect Minot State students who are taking remote classes

On Wednesday, the border between Canada and the United States was closed for non-essential travel. How does this affect international students attending Minot State University?

There are about 145 Canadian students who attend MSU, either in-person or online. Right now, the university is on spring break, and for two weeks following, they will be taking remote classes.

Michael Linnell, director of university communications, said they don’t have plans to call students back.

“The two weeks that we’re working on right now is a fluid two weeks. As we know, things have changed rapidly day-by-day, so we don’t know necessarily where we’re going to be at at that point. So I can’t necessarily say we would then specifically call them back,” Linnell said.

Minot State University has canceled or postponed large-scale events on campus through April 6th. Graduation is still being planned for May 15th, but Linnell said they will update everyone if things change.