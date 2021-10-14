Canadian firm reveals plan for $2.8B North Dakota gas plant

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Canadian energy company has announced a plan to build North Dakota’s first factory designed to turn natural gas into liquid fuels.

Officials say it also will help curb the burning of the gas that’s a byproduct of oil production.

Cerilon Inc. says the $2.8 billion project in Trenton is intended to convert natural gas to fuels such as diesel.

Commerce Commissioner James Leiman says the state approved a $3 million loan for the project Thursday.

Leiman says the plant would employ “thousands” during construction that would begin in 2023 and about 100 people when completed in 2026.