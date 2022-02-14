A Canadian man who pleaded guilty in the 2020 killing of a Bismarck man was sentenced in court today.

Forty-three-year-old Earl Howard of Ontario was sentenced to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder and three other felonies in the death of 42-year-old Chad Entzel.

Howard was charged along with Nikki Sue Entzel in the 2020 death of Chad, who was Nikki Sue’s husband, in what prosecutors said was a love triangle with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy.

Chad Entzel’s mother and sister provided emotional testimony at today’s hearing.

Howard must serve 85 percent of the sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

Nikki Sue Entzel is scheduled to go on trial February 28.