Canadian man pleads guilty in Bismarck slaying

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Canadian man facing life in prison for the death of a Bismarck man two years ago has entered into a plea agreement that would send him to prison for 25 years.
Earl Howard, of Bellwood, Ontario, pleaded guilty Friday to murder, arson, and three conspiracy counts in the death of Chad Entzel.
His body was found Jan. 2, 2020, after emergency workers responded to a call of a house fire. An autopsy showed he died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Nikkisue Entzel is charged with conspiracy. Authorities say she and Howard plotted the victim’s death.