Cancer patient has a new roof over his head

We have an update to a story we told you about last week: A Minot man is sleeping a lot better now, thanks to the generosity of his community.

Here’s the story of how he wound up with a brand new roof over his head.

“He deserves it more than anyone. He has such a great outlook on life even with everything that’s down in it,” said Katie Crowell, friend.

Crowell is a family friend of 57-year-old Burt Wilhelm.

He was diagnosed with melanoma last winter. He says he takes $2,000 worth of medication every month.

Meanwhile, the roof over his head was deteriorating.

But unable to work, Wilhelm says a major home renovation wasn’t in the cards.

“I actually woke up in the middle of the night and was scrolling Facebook and I saw they were nominating someone and I was like, ‘Hey, why not?!’ So, I just told his story and it worked!” Crowell said.

This is the second year for Flying B Construction’s roof giveaway. A new roof can cost around $6,000.

“This type of community assistance in a situation that, unfortunately, I thought I was the only one that knew how grave my situation was. But, it’s nice that others have come through and turned on the community spirit and the love that I’ve gotten here over the past week. I really appreciate it,” Wilhelm said.

But giving back to the community is what owner Wayne Bontrager says he cares about — and the generosity is spreading.

Pioneer Metal Sales donated all of the materials for the copper-colored metal roof and Paul Pitner is installing gutters for free.

“It’s very awesome to see them step in. That was kind of my goal when I started doing this stuff. To try and get the community involved and actually try to make a difference,” Bontrager said.

“It’s just amazing. I asked earlier, ‘Can you see this from the moon now?’ Because it’s just so beautiful, but to go from the worst roof in Minot to the envy of Minot, what a job well done,” Wilhelm said.

Wilhelm says this is a huge relief for the upcoming winter.

He has surgery in in a couple months to have his remanining lymph nodes removed.

“So, at least in eight weeks from now, I’ll know I can lie in my bed and I won’t have an iceberg fall on me from above. I appreciate it so much, everybody. I really do. Thank you,” Wilhelm said.

All that work should be wrapped up later this week.