Cancer survivor shares her story at Relay for Life

Relay for Life is a celebration of survival, motivation, and remembrance.

Every year, we think of our family members and friends, who have fallen victim to cancer; both in North Dakota and across the entire country.

Before the annual laps began, one survivor in Minot shared her story.

Teri Tingley was diagnosed with stage two carcinoma a little over a year ago.

They found a grape-sized tumor during a mammogram that was at a growth rate of three.

After five months of chemotherapy and surgery to remove the mass, she received a call from her she received a call from her surgeon on December 11th at 4:20 in the afternoon.

“She informed us that the biopsy of the sentinel lymph node was negative and that all of the tissue had been removed and I was cancer FREE!” exclaims Teri Tingley, Cancer Survivor.

The Minot Relay for Life raised almost $60,000 that will go towards cancer research and patient care programs.

CLICK HERE to find a Relay for Life event happening near you.