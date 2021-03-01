Candle fire in Minot home serves as safety reminder

A home fire in Minot over the weekend was caught just in time, thanks to active smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire — a candle left unattended.

We spoke to a fire inspector who offers a few reminders to stay safe.

Stuart Hammer says more than 15,000 fires happen every year in the U.S. because of unattended candles.

150 deaths and 1,200 injuries are caused by these types of fires.

Hammer says it’s important to remember to keep candles away from other household objects and that the bedroom is the worst place to burn them.

He also adds that if the power goes out, don’t use them for heat or light.

“Should be using flashlights, battery-operated lanterns, anything like that that will not provide the heat necessary to actually start a fire. Candles should be just an atmosphere-type mood set,” Hammer said.

Hammer suggests using alternatives like scented flameless candles and always remember to test your smoke detectors once a month, and change the batteries every six months.