A local beer wholesaler is helping keep the Missouri River clean.

Jerome Distributing is hosting their 2nd annual Canoes for a Cause charity event where people will clean up trash along the Missouri River.

The business is donating 50 cents for every case of Leinenkugel’s sold in the months of June, July, and August. The money raised will be donated to the local Bismarck-Mandan Help Keep North Dakota Clean Foundation.

“We are all part of the Missouri River. I have grown up here my entire life. It’s an important event because we all use the river one way or the other and it is a nice way to give back,” said Eric Sanders, Jerome Distributors operations manager.

The River Clean-Up takes place on September 7th at 10 a.m. Rock Point.

