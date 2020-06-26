Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Bis-Man’s Capital Area Transit creating task force to determine changes to bus routes

Local News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

Capital Area Transit is looking for members of the community to join their New Route Task Force.

Since 2014, ridership on Capital Area buses has dropped significantly. Results from a transit development study show routes are either non-existent or hard to get to in densely populated areas in Bismarck and Mandan. The task force is being put together to get community input on potential new bus routes or adjustments to the six current fixed routes.

“I know that there’s areas throughout town that we don’t currently service. There’s some areas where we have no stop zones that are a concern for us, we can’t pick up passengers or drop off passengers for a number of blocks. Well, what’s the point of being on that road if maybe there’s other areas that would be more beneficial for the community,” said Capital Area Transit incoming Executive Director Deidre Hughes.

Meetings for the task force will begin next month and the hope is to have the new or adjusted routes active in four to five months.

If you’d like to be a part of this task force, contact Capital Area Transit and ask for Deidre Hughes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Minot Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Flood"

Business Expanding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Expanding"

Amici Pizza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amici Pizza"

Clinic Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinic Expands"

Alchemist Tattoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alchemist Tattoo"

Bus Route Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Route Changes"

Business Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Grant"

Good Neighbor Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Neighbor Project"

BSC Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Opening"

Surviving Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surviving Cancer"

Masks vs. Shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masks vs. Shields"

New School

Thumbnail for the video titled "New School"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26"

Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot"

Furry Friends 6-26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends 6-26"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nurses Picketing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Picketing"

Archery Precision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archery Precision"

Water Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Safety"

July 4 Concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4 Concert"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss