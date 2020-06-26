Bis-Man’s Capital Area Transit creating task force to determine changes to bus routes

Capital Area Transit is looking for members of the community to join their New Route Task Force.

Since 2014, ridership on Capital Area buses has dropped significantly. Results from a transit development study show routes are either non-existent or hard to get to in densely populated areas in Bismarck and Mandan. The task force is being put together to get community input on potential new bus routes or adjustments to the six current fixed routes.

“I know that there’s areas throughout town that we don’t currently service. There’s some areas where we have no stop zones that are a concern for us, we can’t pick up passengers or drop off passengers for a number of blocks. Well, what’s the point of being on that road if maybe there’s other areas that would be more beneficial for the community,” said Capital Area Transit incoming Executive Director Deidre Hughes.

Meetings for the task force will begin next month and the hope is to have the new or adjusted routes active in four to five months.

If you’d like to be a part of this task force, contact Capital Area Transit and ask for Deidre Hughes.