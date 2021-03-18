Capital City golf courses set to begin opening

Here in North Dakota, outdoor activities are limited this time of the year. But soon you could be putting on the green.

Tom O’Leary, Riverwood and Pebble Creek golf courses will be open in the Capital City starting Friday.

With the exceptionally warm weather we’ve been experiencing here in the state, some have been itching to get out on the course — but the early opening will come with some added difficulties.

“Our tee times will vary on the weather so if it’s cold in the morning and we’re getting frost, we won’t let golfers out right away. So it’s going to be very day-to-day on when we let golfers out and then we’re just doing walking only for this first part, not getting to let carts out so walking only and day to day on kind of when we start our days,” said Brent Weber, the facility specialist at Pebble Creek.

You can schedule a tee time by calling the course of your choice, or by going to the Bismarck Parks and Recreation website.