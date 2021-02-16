Capital City librarian adding genealogy to her resume

One librarian is turning her love for genealogy into a business.

North Dakota State Librarian Stephanie Kom has been intrigued with since the age of 12.

Now studying to become a certified genealogist, Kom wants to help others dig into their family history.

Currently, she’s hosting a web series through the Friends of Morton Mandan Public Library introducing genealogy and eventually plans to begin her own business, Legacy 701.

“That’s kind of my goal with this consulting, is to try and save those pieces of history and save them in a way people can connect with them and understand what they are,” said Kom.

She specializes in German, German-Russian, Norwegian and Swedish genealogy.