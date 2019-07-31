Capital One data breach: What you need to know

If you are among the millions of people who have a Capital One credit card or signed up for one in the last 14 years your personal information could be in the hands of a scammer.

Capital One revealed that a hacker broke into their system. Paige Thompson of Seattle is accused of breaking into a Capital One server and gaining access to over 100 million individuals social security numbers and bank account numbers.

But what do you do if you are a victim?

You can freeze your credit for free at Transunion and Experian. You’re also advised to sign up for credit monitoring, change your passwords regularly, and ignore the unsolicited email and phone requests.

A representative at Dakota Community Bank and Trust says digital scams and frauds happen more often than you think, especially here in North Dakota.

“We see people have their email account broken into and then someone maybe requesting a fraudulent wire transfer to go out. We have definitely seen an increase of that over the years,” said Shawna Kost, Dakota Community Bank & Trust.

You also want to be sure to review your bank and savings account information more than once a month. And be sure to request and review copies of your credit reports from the three credit bureaus.



Thompson was arrested on charges of computer fraud and abuse Monday.