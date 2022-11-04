BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Friday was the first day of the Capital Quilters’ Quiltfest.

The 3-day event is at the Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center.

According to Capital Quilters, the first day has been a success with a steady flow of people coming in. The event features vendors, a quilt show, and a range of different classes.

“We have all the way from beginning quilting classes to classes that focus more on how to better use the features of your sewing machine. We also have classes that focus on hand stitch kinds of work, such as embroidery,” said Marilyn Orgaard, President of Capitol Quilters.

According to Orgaard, class registration is closed but people can still view more than 200 quilts on display and visit vendors selling their creations. Admission is $5.

Children under 12-years-old can go for free.