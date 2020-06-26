Capitol 4th of July concert still a go

Coronavirus
The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra was close to canceling its 4th of July performance due to the ongoing pandemic, but they’ll be moving forward with the concert.

Typically, there’s about 40 to 50 musicians performing but this year due to social distancing they cut that number down to 20.

Concert-goers are advised to practice social distancing, but they are leaving it up to you on whether or not you want to wear a mask.

For those who don’t feel comfortable attending in person, you can listen to it on the radio at home.

“So I think when we realized that we can safely go ahead with some live music, we wanted to do that. So it is part of the tradition certainly celebrating Independence Day and I think the orchestra has done this concert for about 25 years. But I would say this year, almost more than ever we just wanted the opportunity to share music,” shared Beverly Everett, the music director and conductor for the symphony.

The free Independence Day concert is set to take place at the Capitol, starting at 8 p.m.

