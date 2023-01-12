BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Thursday, artists from around North Dakota got a room with a view as they got to showcase some of their work.

People headed to the top floor for ‘Art in the Parks‘ day at the state capitol. Artists hung and displayed their work in the observation deck on the 18th floor.

North Dakota Parks and Recreation partnered with the council on the arts to offer artist residences where 31 artists would spend time at any of nine state parks.

During their trip, the artists would paint, take pictures and create handmade works of art using the parks as inspiration.

“But then seeing the artist interpretation and how different each artist is going to see that,” North Dakota Artist Nicole Gagner said. “We’re all going to look at that. And I might be looking at clouds and sky, but somebody else might be looking at the leaves on the ground or the animals that they see. But really absorbing those details that make that place so special.”

The works are not for sale. The artists are given a stipend once the residency is up to cover their costs, but they are required to donate one piece of art from their time to the state’s collection.