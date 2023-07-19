BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A theater group in Bismarck is ready to bring Shakespeare to life on stage this week.

Capitol Shakespeare actors are getting dressed up with their performance of ‘Love’s Labours Lost.’ It’s one of William Shakespeare’s early comedies, which follows a King and three of his friends who make a pact they won’t fall in love, and instead focus on their studies.

When they then have to host a princess and three ladies, however, their vow falls by the wayside. However, the version being performed here in the capitol is a bit more up-to-date than the original.

“We’re setting it in a modern time period,” explained Capitol Shakespeare Board Member Michele Renner. “You’ll be able to get the gist from people’s actions, even if you don’t understand all the words or the entire syntax. You’ll be able to understand from people’s gestures, from the costumes that they wear, from the props they bring in, and the setting. So, it becomes relatable, even if you don’t understand every word, you’ll understand the show.”

The show is free to attend, and it opens Wednesday evening at 7. Performances will continue every night through Sunday at the North Dakota Heritage Center’s Prairie Amphitheater.