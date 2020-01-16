Closings
Capt. John Klug new Minot Police Chief

The Minot Police Department will soon have a new chief of police.

Capt. John Klug will be replacing the current Chief Jason Olson.

Olson is retiring Jan. 31. Klug’s 25th anniversary with the department is Thursday.

Klug said hearing he made chief the same week is a good feeling.

“My promotion to police chief opens up a whole chain of promotions that will take place,” said Klug.

“So it’s a great opportunity not only for me but now one of my first acts as a new police chief will be to promote my replacement and everybody to replace them.”

Klug will be sworn in at the Feb. 3 Minot City Council Meeting.

