Captain Klug: Results of Minot alcohol compliance check is high

Six business in Minot recently failed a test regarding underage alcohol sales in North Dakota.

The Minot Police Department ran an alcohol compliance check operation and visited 40 local businesses.

Of those 40 businesses, six were caught serving alcohol to people under 21, and now some employees face charges.

We talked to one officer who said these numbers are up from the past.

“Six is actually fairly high for one check. I would say normally, we get somewhere from two to four,” said Patrol Commander Captain John Klug.

“So to see six…not a good number for us. Like I said, our goal is to get all businesses at zero.”

So far this year, the police department has conducted 99 alcohol checks, resulting in 16 violations.

