A one-vehicle accident caused significant damage to the Student Union at Bismarck State College.

According to a spokesperson for BSC, the accident took place around 1 p.m. today.

They say the vehicle was turning from Schafer Street onto College Drive when the driver lost control and overcorrected.

The driver is not a BSC student.

There were no injuries to anyone in the car or inside the building.

There is damage to the outside and inside of the building.