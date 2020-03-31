Car parade to celebrate Bismarck woman turning 80

Marlene Kraft turned 80 years old on Monday, March 30, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, she wasn’t able to celebrate as planned.

“We had plans to rent a party bus and go to the casino. With the COVID-19 virus, we had to adjust our plans,” said Cassie Kraft, Marlene’s grandchild.

With social distancing taking a toll, they knew they had to do something for Marlene. A car parade.





“She couldn’t believe it. Even the neighbors joined,” Cassie said, adding that they had over 15 cars of friends and family participate, driving by while honking and waving.

“At times like this, it is important to spread love,” said Cassie.

We wish you a very happy birthday, Marlene!