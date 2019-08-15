Car seat technicians in Minot asking car seat owners for help

13 car seat technicians in Minot are asking car seat owners for help.

In order for them to be a certified car seat technician, they have to take a three and a half-day training course. It’s both hands-on and written tests.

The final day involves technicians checking someone’s car seat to show what they’ve learned.

If they pass, they earn a child passenger safety technician certification. This allows them to help out anyone who needs to know how to install a car seat, properly.

Right now, they need eight people to sign up and bring their car seats.

“It can be mom, dad, grandma, grandpa. It’s best if they have a child with them, but if they don’t, it’s not the biggest deal we can still show them how to correctly install that car seat,” said Amber Emerson, Safe Kids Minot.

There are car seat check appointments available Friday, August 15 at 9:30 am, 10:15 am and 11 am at Fire Station 1 in Minot.