Car theft, theft from cars in Bismarck increase in 2020

Locking your car door is usually as simple as pushing a button—but rising reports of motor vehicle theft in Bismarck suggest many people might not be doing it.

Dustin Heidinger says he visits Bismarck frequently and never locks his car when he leaves it.

“Because if I’m not going to steal from someone else, someone else shouldn’t steal from me,” Heidinger said. “I feel like there’s more good people than bad.”

Local business owner Jill Sanford says it’s something she doesn’t always do either.

“I’m actually not the best at locking my doors. It really depends on where I’m at. Sometimes I think about it, sometimes I don’t,” Sanford said. “Sometimes I get to my truck, and I’m like ‘Ugh, I didn’t lock my door.'”

According to the Bismarck Police Department, motor vehicle theft just halfway through this year is up 19% compared to all of 2019. Reports of theft from motor vehicles are up 8%.

BPD Crime Prevention Officer Clint Fuller says the rising temperatures bring more people outside, creating more opportunities for theft.

“Usually the warmer weather, people are more out and about versus the cold. In North Dakota when it’s below zero they’re less likely to be out, so warm weather, more foot traffic and more availability to get into vehicles,” Fuller said.

Fuller recommends always locking your car and securing any valuables before walking away.

“It seems inconvenient at times. You’re going to stop at the gas station or a quick place, just secure your vehicle, don’t leave valuables in there and stuff like that,” Fuller said. “People walk by and see it, that’s an opportunity to grab it.”

He added that although car theft is up compared to last year, the overall percentage of crime did drop during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to vehicle theft, identity theft is also up this year.

