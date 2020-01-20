Carbon monoxide detectors: Not all detectors created equal

Now for a sobering reminder about the dangers of carbon monoxide.

Police told us two Minot residents were hospitalized over the weekend due to poisoning from carbon monoxide — an odorless, colorless and dangerous gas.

The Minot Fire Department wants to remind you that not all smoke detectors are created equal.

It’s important to check yours to see which type you have. Some only detect smoke, while others detect both. If yours is only a smoke detector, you can purchase a carbon monoxide one at a hardware store.

It could be the difference between life and death.

“Unfortunately, you can’t depend on how you’re feeling because those symptoms act like flu symptoms or cold symptoms, so it’s really important that you have those detection devices,” said Travis Degele, hazardous materials captain at Minot Fire Department.

Degele said it’s important to test the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors once a month.