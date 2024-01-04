BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Carbon Monoxide (CO) leak caused a three-story multifamily residential building in Bismarck to be evacuated on Wednesday night.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, the CO alarm in the building began going off around 4:33 p.m. on January 3. Fire crews responded to the scene to find all the building’s residents had safely evacuated.

While investigating the building, fire crews found elevated CO levels on all three stories of the building and discovered that the cause of the leak was a water heater in the building’s furnace room.

After shutting the water heater down, an extended ventilation operation was performed, and once the CO was mitigated, the building residents were allowed to return to their homes.

No residents or firefighters reported illness during this incident.