Care for caretakers is available in North Dakota

Tens of thousands of North Dakotans are caretakers for family members or friends who have disabilities or chronic, even terminal, illnesses.

For many, this is a second job and while it can be rewarding, it’s also exhausting.

Kirsten Dvorak has been a caregiver as long as she’s been a mom — for 20 years. Her son, Radek Dvorak was diagnosed with autism when he was two and was non-verbal until about 4 years old.

“Incredibly severe colic,” Kirsten added.

She says in those first years, by the time she and her son both settled down to sleep, they’d get about a half-hour of shut-eye.

“Your typical, you know, I’m up, you know, but add that times two as we always say,” Kirsten shared.

“My husband would go off to work, he’d come home and take care of Radek and bounce him in his bouncy seat because that was about the only way we could get him calm while I made dinner, and then we would hand off.”

It was a 24-hour commitment, and although her role as caretaker has changed some over the years, it’s a life-long responsibility.

Kirsten ultimately quit her job to be Radek’s caretaker, full-time.

“It was part-time while he was in school when there was care available, but other than that we couldn’t have done it either way because as soon as you say your child has a disability, it’s, ‘Well, we can’t have him here,'” she explained.

About 68,000 North Dakotans are caregivers.

Mary Weltz, a Program Administrator with the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Aging Services Divison says, that number is ever-growing with the movement to keep those with disabilities or chronic illnesses in their home. But, it does come at a cost.

“Caregivers lose relationships, those people that they used to go and play a round of golf with. They lose connections with family,” Weltz explained.

She says taking short breaks from that ongoing, unpaid caregiving is crucial. It’s called respite care.

“When you’re on an airplane and they tell you to take the oxygen mask yourself before you assist others…As a caregiver, it’s OK to take care of yourself. It’s OK to ask for help. There are resources, there are people, there are services to help you,” she shared.

Weltz says 85% of caretakers aren’t getting a break at all, which is detrimental.

“I mean it was almost kind of an emergency situation for us,” Kirsten added.

She found solace in a local church program that would watch and provide activities for kids with developmental disabilities, so parents could go out to a meal or even just get some grocery shopping done.

Take time for yourself,” she advised other caretakers.

“Don’t feel guilty about it.”

Ultimately, for Kirsten and countless other caretakers, it’s a stressful job, but one she wouldn’t trade for the world.

Kirsten has since been able to go back to work. She’s the Executive Director of non-profit, The Arc.

Radek is currently at Minot State through the ASTEP program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Department of Human Services does offer respite care services. Weltz says to call DHS at 855-462-5465, and they will connect you to services.