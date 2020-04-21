Care19 app now available for Android users

The Care19 app, a free app that Gov. Doug Burgum says can help slow the spread of COVID-19, is now available to Android users.

At Burgum’s April 7 press conference, he announced a partnership between the North Dakota Department of Health and ProudCrowd to create the app, which was first only available to iPhone users.

Users will get a random ID number and the app then anonymously caches the individual’s locations throughout the day. Then, users are then encouraged to categorize their movement into different groups such as work or grocery.

As of now, 20,000 have downloaded the app from the Apple app store.