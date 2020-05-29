care19 deemed ‘cyber-safe’

Coronavirus
Last week, KX News reported data stored in North Dakota’s contact tracing app has been shared with three companies, including Foursquare, an advertising company that markets to people based on their location.

The privacy policy for care19 says third party companies do have temporary access to your data for the purpose of processing it. But, the terms do not allow these companies to use or even access your information for any other reason.

North Dakota Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley says at the end of the day, the app is very cyber-safe.

He says, even Apple, Samsung and other companies that make the phone you use it on, cannot access data from care19. Riley says it’s safer than most any other app on your phone because it really just keeps location data.

“Most people give up that information on dozens of apps every single day. They don’t realize that they’re doing that, but they hand that over all the time in their other apps. So the reality is, there’s no personally identifiable information, there’s nothing there that a hacker could use to exploit your identity,” Riley added.

He says because care19 is only good for two or three very basic tasks, it’s easy to control. He says the more complicated the app, the easier it is for the developer to miss a security issue.

