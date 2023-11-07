BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– A teacher in Bismarck got a nice surprise on Tuesday, November 7th, as some business owners and colleagues teamed up to present Luke Mellmer with Active Life Chiropractic‘s Teacher Spotlight award.

Mellmer is a shop teacher at the city’s Career Academy, with seven years under his belt. In honor of all of his hard work and dedication, he was awarded a gift basket with several donations from local businesses.

“I never would’ve thought that something like this would happen,” he states. “I mean, it was such a surprise, and I love surprises, but it just kind of took me aback. Not too often am I speechless, but that’s just what I am. I’m speechless.”

Mellmer was nominated for the award by three girls who take his class. He says that he teaches in a male-dominated field, but his students still say it’s hard to find a teacher like him — and that whether it’s big or small, he’s making a difference.

“He’s passionate about what he does,” says Legacy High senior Brooke Hollar, “and I think he’s an amazing role model for all of his students. He’s always here to help you.”

Throughout the school year, students can nominate teachers for the award. If you have a teacher in mind who you think deserves a little more recognition, you can find the survey at this link.