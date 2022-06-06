DUNSEITH, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education, in 2021, 96 percent of students who earned two or more CTE credits in the state graduated on time.

This is compared to 87 percent of all high school students.

The department also says that 78 percent of all high school students in the state are enrolled in at least one CTE course.

CTE courses and centers are growing in the state, including in our region.

Most recently, Dunseith Public School held a groundbreaking for its new CTE center which is set to be completed in the fall.

“If you look at all the different states, there is a pocket where there is no career and tech center,” said Mark Wagner, the assistant state director of the North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education. “This is a perfect spot for it. There is a need, they’re close to some surrounding schools where they can expand into that, and just Dunseith there’s a need. Especially with their business and industry partnerships that they’re developing.”

Wagner says CTE courses are also important so students can know if they like to do something without spending money on the course.

Dunseith Public School is also looking to do expanded night classes for adults at the CTE center.