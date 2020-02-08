February is Career and Technical Education Month

February is National Career and Technical Education Awareness Month, and the state offers high school students see there is more than one road to a successful future.

Providing career and technical education (CTE) allows kids to figure out what profession they want to go into.

“CTE was looked at as if you couldn’t make it in college or if you weren’t going to be able to go to college that you should take some CTE courses. The evolution that I’ve seen happen is people are understanding, some of our best, brightest are choosing to learn how to do UAS or robotics or stem or agronomy and all of those things that are part of CTE courses,” explained Kirsten Baesler, Public of Instruction Superintendent.

The Department of Public Instruction partners with the Department of Commerce to identify careers in high demand in North Dakota for possible new courses.

“Let’s give them those experiences, those work experiences in high school. So they can say it’s not what I thought it was, I want to look for something that is more aligned to this,” said Baesler.

One of those CTE programs in the state is the Bismarck Public School Career Academy, which gives students hands-on experience to become CNAs, certified pilots and graphic designers.

“A lot of the classes here are so specified to like the career you would go into. Like you’re not going to be able to take a welding course in a public school, like in a high school. And just there’s a lot more opportunity,” Julia Gordon, BPS Career Academy student.

Students at the career academy study more than just the trades, too. They also learn how to put together resumes and cover letters which prepare them to go after the jobs they want.

One of the unique hands-on learning experiences at the Career Academy is the opportunity for carpentry students to build houses around the capital city. CTE includes careers in hospitality, construction, health science and information technology.