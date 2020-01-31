Caregivers need a break too: Caregiver resources

The North Dakota Lifespan Respite Grant Coalition and the North Dakota Association of Community Providers teamed up to inform caregivers in rural communities of resources available to them.

Rugby, Larimore and Casselton are a few places they’ve been. It doesn’t matter if they’re helping someone who’s four or 94, caregivers need a break too.

“Helping people identify as a caregiver, help people say, ‘It’s okay to ask for help,'” said Mary Weltz with the North Dakota Department of Human Services.

“It’s okay to take a break from caregiving. Caregivers themselves, sometimes forget that if they don’t take care of themselves, they may be the ones who all of a sudden become ill or need the care themselves.”

Upcoming classes:

• Monday, Feb. 3, 1 – 4 p.m., Hazen, N.D., Senior Center, 21 Seventh St. N.W.;

• Thursday, Feb. 6, 1 – 4 p.m., Williston, N.D., Senior Center, 18 Main St.;

• Monday, Feb. 10, 1 – 4 p.m., Dickinson, N.D., Southwest District Health, 227 16th St. W.

