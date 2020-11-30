CARES Act funds to help North Dakota long-term care facilities get new air purification systems

More than $2 million in CARES Act funds are helping long-term care facilities get a new piece of equipment to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Through a Department of Human Services grant, 63 nursing homes and 31 basic care facilities throughout the state will be installing new air purification systems.

The need was identified after facilities told the Vulnerable Population Task Force that they believed their air filtration systems didn’t stand a chance against the virus.

“We know that this virus is airborne and we know that it spreads like fire in congregant settings. And so one of the things that we had read, we were seeing reports that were coming out that you potentially could get spread through ventilation systems,” said Rosanne Schmidt, a State Regional Coordinator for the VP3 task force.

Long-term care facilities have until Dec. 30 to install the new equipment.