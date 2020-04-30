CARES Act pays North Dakota colleges millions

The second half of CARES Act payments went out to colleges and universities around the country and in North Dakota.

The first round was paid directly to students, and the second went to the schools.

As the interim president of UND, Dr. Joshua Wynne says colleges welcome the boost.

19 colleges in the state were awarded money, ranging from $40,000 payments to the over $3.8 million that went to NDSU. UND was given just over $2.7 million.

Dr. Wynne says the university is not quite sure how the money will be spent, because officials are still reading through the law to make sure it’s used properly. But, he says due to reduced programming, he estimates the school is losing somewhere around $11- and $12-million in revenue from this academic year alone.

“Part of it is, is that we appropriately refunded some of the students’ dormitory and other living expenses, along with meal plans. We say that students should not be on campus. They’ve already paid the money for that. It’s appropriate for us to refund that money, but that’s lost revenue for the university,” Dr. Wynne explained.

UND students will not be returning to campus for the remainder of the semester or for summer classes. Whether or not in-person classes will be available in the fall has not been decided yet.