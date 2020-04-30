Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

CARES Act pays North Dakota colleges millions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The second half of CARES Act payments went out to colleges and universities around the country and in North Dakota.

The first round was paid directly to students, and the second went to the schools.

As the interim president of UND, Dr. Joshua Wynne says colleges welcome the boost.

19 colleges in the state were awarded money, ranging from $40,000 payments to the over $3.8 million that went to NDSU. UND was given just over $2.7 million.

Dr. Wynne says the university is not quite sure how the money will be spent, because officials are still reading through the law to make sure it’s used properly. But, he says due to reduced programming, he estimates the school is losing somewhere around $11- and $12-million in revenue from this academic year alone.

“Part of it is, is that we appropriately refunded some of the students’ dormitory and other living expenses, along with meal plans. We say that students should not be on campus. They’ve already paid the money for that. It’s appropriate for us to refund that money, but that’s lost revenue for the university,” Dr. Wynne explained.

UND students will not be returning to campus for the remainder of the semester or for summer classes. Whether or not in-person classes will be available in the fall has not been decided yet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Massage Therapists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massage Therapists"

College Money CARES Act

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Money CARES Act"

Bismarck Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Heroes"

Medical Trials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Trials"

COVID Attacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID Attacks"

Ag Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Assistance"

Volunteer Firefighters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer Firefighters"

Caps & Gowns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caps & Gowns"

Overflow of Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overflow of Masks"

Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

Film Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Film Festival"

ND Response

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Response"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29"

Inspections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inspections"

Refinancing Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refinancing Homes"

Honoring Grads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Grads"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29"

I Voted Sticker Winner

Thumbnail for the video titled "I Voted Sticker Winner"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge