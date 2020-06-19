Live Now
CARES Act relief money is a bandaid for a North Dakota tribe

After waiting about a month longer than expected, one North Dakota Tribe has finally received its second CARES Act payment.

Of the $8 billion allotted out of the CARES Act for U.S. tribal nations, MHA received about $17 million dollars in the first installment.

Last week, Chairman Mark Fox says they received the second half for a total of $35 million in relief dollars.

He says he also found out this week, the tribe will be taking in about $4 million more in the next month or so.

But even with that, he says it’s still less than he expected.

“Far short of how the pandemic is impacting us. and so our hopes were that we would get two to three times more, using the proper data, two to three times more on the second round, than we got on the first round,” Chairman Fox said.

Chairman Fox says the about $39 million won’t come close to filling the gap of what’s been lost. Because MHA Nation is so reliant on oil production, he says between now and December he expects the tribe will have lost over $100 million dollars.

