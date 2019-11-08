Caring Rose Week aims to bring in 1,000 lbs of food

Caring Rose Week is coming up, giving a chance to get a dozen roses for a really good price and give back to local food pantries.

The cost is just ten dollars and two cans of food, which is a great price compared to the usual 60 dollars or so.



The goal is to bring in 1,000 pounds of food to donate to local food pantries.



If that goal is reached, the Minot Area Community Foundation will add another 500 dollars to donate.

“It is the best week of all. People come in with not just one or two cans of food, they come in with a whole garbage bag full of food or a box full of food and their smiles and their giving is just amazing to give back to the community,” Flower Box owner, Tammy Holen said.



Mark your calendars, Caring Rose Week starts Monday, November 11th through the 16th.