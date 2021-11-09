Caring Rose Week: Donate food, get a dozen roses for $10

If you’re looking for a way to give back, you can do so with a beautiful bouquet.

This week marks the 23rd annual Caring Rose Week and florists around the Great Plains are helping gather food for those in need.

People can donate two cans of non-perishable food and they’ll receive a dozen roses for only 10 dollars.

The owner of Flower Box in Minot says she’s been participating for 13 years and the shops have been busy with people taking advantage of the special offer while helping others.

She says the stores collected more than 1,600 pounds of food for a local food pantry last year.

“Sometimes people just come in and donate the food, but there’s a lot of people that come in and buy them [flowers] for families, friends,” said owner Tammy Holen. “I have one person that just came in the other day and bought them for the nursing home. You know it’s just a great pick me up for people.”

Caring Rose Week lasts until November 13th or until they run out.

The offer is available at both Flower Box locations in Minot.