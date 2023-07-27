MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The State Fair means Ferris wheels, funnel cakes, and of course, the chance to try your hand at winning the carnival games that line the midway.

If you love playing these games at the State Fair, but find yourself walking away empty-handed or with a tiny consolation prize, then follow along as we show you some tips and tricks of the carnival games.

We spent the day on the midway learning how to master the trickiest fair games, getting tips from the pros. They say the easiest games to win are the Balloon Pop and the Water Race.

For Balloon Pop, it’s all about spending money to get to the big prize. If you hit one balloon every time you play, it will cost $25 to win a big prize. For the Water Race, you have to aim at your target before the race begins, so you are hitting the bullseye when the game starts.

Carnival workers tell us The Ball Toss takes practice. You have to lean into the game, put a lot of backspin on the ball, and aim for the very top of the board.

Every carnival worker said that none of the games are rigged. But fairgoers aren’t convinced.

One worker admits the basketball game, while not rigged, is different than a regular basketball hoop. But says it’s still winnable.

“If the NBA trained their guys on those rims, we’d probably be seeing some boring games because they wouldn’t miss a shot,” said one of the Fair Carvinal workers. “They are oval-shaped, and the ball does fit through there.”

But the owner of the Carnival says the two hardest games to win are the Bottle-up game, and the ladder climbing.

“So I use the neck of the bottle as a guide to bring my ring around so I can lift it up. I just bring it up a little bit. That way your bottle can get settled. It’s always going to look for the heaviest point. Then raise it up halfway. Let it settle again. There’s no time limit the games are not over until the bottle falls off the table. Then after that, you push. Then you put the ring right over the top and you can pick any big prize you want,” showed Willy Ryan, the owner of C&P Concessions.

It’s important to note that these carnival games are all skill-based. And these carnival workers have had a lot of practice. They told us practice makes perfect. After a few tries we still couldn’t win some of the harder games.

But every carnival worker we spoke with has worked in the industry for more than 10 years and has perfected their craft. In the end, workers say the trick of the trade is to have fun.

“Spend money, have fun. That’s the secret is to have fun. The hardest part is paying me, the rest of it’s easy.”

Another tip carnival workers game us is to ask the booth worker to demonstrate the game before you play it. Watch closely at their feet placement and their hand movements. Then ask to use the same ball or device they were successful with.