Carpool Cinema in Mandan comes back this summer

The Mandan Progress Organization will continue to host families at outdoor movie events this summer. The first Carpool Cinema is Saturday, June 5 at the Mandan Brave Center parking lot, located at 901 Division St. NW.

American Graffiti is the first film of the Carpool Cinema series. The PG movie will be shown drive-in style. “We chose this classic coming-of-age car show to get people excited about Buggies-N-Blues,” said MPO Board Vice President Kristi Kraft. “You can watch the movie on June 5 and then see the cars from and Wolfman Jack at Buggies-N-Blues the following weekend,” she added.

Carpool Cinema features a movie shown on a large LED screen. There are two show times on June 5. The first starts at 6 p.m. and second at 9 p.m.

The 6 p.m. event features a dinner add-on option with food from Bennigan’s in Mandan. Both shows include access to concessions with traditional movie fare.

“Carpool Cinema was created in response to COVID-19 as a way to safely gather for a fun event,” said Kraft. “It was so popular, that we’ve decided to keep it going.”

Tickets are just $10 per car and are available through EventBrite and at the Mandan Progress Organization’s website, which is www.MandanProgress.org, and Facebook page