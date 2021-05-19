Carpool Cinema in Mandan comes back this summer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Mandan Progress Organization will continue to host families at outdoor movie events this summer. The first Carpool Cinema is Saturday, June 5 at the Mandan Brave Center parking lot, located at 901 Division St. NW.

American Graffiti is the first film of the Carpool Cinema series. The PG movie will be shown drive-in style. “We chose this classic coming-of-age car show to get people excited about Buggies-N-Blues,” said MPO Board Vice President Kristi Kraft. “You can watch the movie on June 5 and then see the cars from and Wolfman Jack at Buggies-N-Blues the following weekend,” she added.

Carpool Cinema features a movie shown on a large LED screen. There are two show times on June 5. The first starts at 6 p.m. and second at 9 p.m.

The 6 p.m. event features a dinner add-on option with food from Bennigan’s in Mandan. Both shows include access to concessions with traditional movie fare.

“Carpool Cinema was created in response to COVID-19 as a way to safely gather for a fun event,” said Kraft. “It was so popular, that we’ve decided to keep it going.”

Tickets are just $10 per car and are available through EventBrite and at the Mandan Progress Organization’s website, which is www.MandanProgress.org, and Facebook page

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News