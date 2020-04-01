Carrie Evans files for spot on Minot City Council

Carrie Evans announced on Wednesday she has filed to be on the June 9 ballot for the Minot City Council election.

Evans grew up in Minot and graduated from Bishop Ryan Catholic School and Minot State University. Shortly after, she left the state to pursue her masters and law degrees. She then worked in the areas of domestic violence and human rights.

She spent 27 years living in Carbondale, Illinois, Baton Rouge, Toronto, Washington D.C. and Baltimore. In 2017, she returned to Minot to be with her family.

“It certainly was a different Minot than the one I left in 1990,” said Evans. “It was bigger, more diverse, downtown was filled with unique stores and restaurants, it was everything I knew it could be.”

Evans said she believes her education and experiences living in multiple cities will bring a fresh

and different voice to Minot’s City Council, allowing her to better serve Minoters.

Evans has created a campaign website: Evans4Minot.com and a Facebook page

facebook.com/@Evans4Minot.