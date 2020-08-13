Carrie’s Kids needs back to school items

As everyone prepares to head back to school, one non-profit is doing what it can to help.

Carrie’s Kids offers a safe learning environment for at-risk children and youth in the Bismarck area.
Every year, they host a back to school event for kids to come pick out clothing and personal hygiene items. This year, things are different due to COVID-19 restrictions but the founder says, people still need those basic back to school items and they will do the best they can do get those items in the hands of families who need them.

“Tennis shoes, backpacks that will meet the requirements, headphones, even dry erase markers, notebooks, composition notebooks, pencil bags,” said Carrie Grosz/Founder of Carrie’s Kids.

Grosz says these items are for K through 12th graders and can be dropped off at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark at 300 West Front Avenue, tomorrow from 8 am to 5 pm.

For more information on how you can donate go here.

