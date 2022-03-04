Prom is supposed to be one of the most memorable nights ever, but it can also be one expensive event to prepare for. Carrie’s Kids is helping students make sure their prom night…is magical–at no cost.

Carrie’s Kids is a non profit organization for at risk youth. Carrie Grosz is working to make sure everyone has their princess moment. She says, “I think it’s fun for them to dream. Some of them come in with–I want to be this or that, and then when they try on something they didn’t know co-existed in the universe, and you can see that glow. When they get the right dress you can just see it like–this is my dress.”

At Carrie’s Kids, high school girls can book an appointment with Carrie to get ready for prom, for free.

Girls will get a full makeover, starting with choosing from one of the over 800 dresses available in all shapes, colors, and sizes. Shoes, makeup, and other prom needs are also available at no cost.

“I think it’s like a fairytale dream. I think it gives them the opportunity to get dressed up and dance like you see in all of the movies and be in the ball. It gives an opportunity to just celebrate life which is something we need more now-a-days than ever.”

Carrie also has shoes, makeup, and other prom needs available at no cost. To schedule an appointment to get ready, text Carrie at (701) 390-3201.