Carrington man survives flash flooding in Wells County

Intense downpours led to flash flooding last weekend in Wells County. People are now left cleaning up the muck, it even led to road wash-outs. But, one man barely walked away with his life.

“When the water got high enough I took a radio and I smashed the radio out and let the water in. I was able to open the window and get out,” said Leo Laube, Carrington resident.

That may sound extreme but the radio made a difference between life and death for 64-year-old Leo Laube, after he was stuck in a ditch on Highway 200.

” It happened so fast, there was no time to think,” said Laube.

Friday night he was driving his pick up truck down the road when he was washed away by floodwater. His car sprung out of control and he didn’t know if he would make it out alive.

“A guy stopped and picked me up, thank God. Now everything is alright now,” said Laube.

Last weekend it was scheduled to rain. But the amount was something no one saw coming and residents could barely get in and out of their neighborhoods.

Wells County got 7 inches of rain resulting in a massive flood. The water was so powerful it washed away a 15-foot section of Highway 200. Now crews are left picking up the pieces.

“It worries you when you are a responder. You have to think on your feet and you don’t want to hear that anyone is hurt. But these things happen and I am glad everyone is okay,” said Andrew Givens, chief deputy sheriff of Wells County.

As for Laube, his car and personal items may be destroyed but he says he is lucky to see another day.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will fix Highway 200 hopefully in the next couple of days, but for now, the stretch between Hurdsfield to US Highway 52 Junction remains closed.